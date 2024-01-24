Cencora (COR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Cencora has set its FY24 guidance at $12.70-13.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, analysts expect Cencora to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $217.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $221.31.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Cencora by 903.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,662,000 after purchasing an additional 611,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

