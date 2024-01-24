Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

