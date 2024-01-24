Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after acquiring an additional 336,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.