California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 116 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,448.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,428.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,394.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,528.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

