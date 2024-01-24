California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

