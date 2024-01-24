California Public Employees Retirement System Has $40.62 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CACI International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 2,850.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $339.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

