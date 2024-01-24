California Public Employees Retirement System Has $35.67 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

