California Public Employees Retirement System Has $32.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,696 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 1.0 %

FSLR stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

