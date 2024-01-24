California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31.66 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

