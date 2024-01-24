California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $29,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.61.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

