California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $161,798,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 265.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

