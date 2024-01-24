California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $40,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

