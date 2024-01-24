California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,197 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.