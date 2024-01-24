C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.