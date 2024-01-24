Brokers Set Expectations for PACCAR Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $8.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.96. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

PACCAR Stock Up 4.0 %

PACCAR stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.