Brokerages Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT at $18.75

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Bank of America downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 69.2% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

