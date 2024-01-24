Brokerages Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT at $18.75

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Bank of America downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALVR
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
AlloVir Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.24.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.