Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $276.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $311.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $251.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $255.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.