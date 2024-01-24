BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Trading 3.6% Higher

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.54 and last traded at C$17.54. 58,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 66,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.93.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.