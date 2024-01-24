AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. 4,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

