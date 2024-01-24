AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

AVB stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

