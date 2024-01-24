Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.