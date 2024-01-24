ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Shares Down 0%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 13,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

