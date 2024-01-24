Archer-Daniels-Midland Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 10,772 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.