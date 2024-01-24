Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.