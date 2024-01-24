Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $625,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $157.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

