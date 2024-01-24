Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

