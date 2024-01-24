Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 181,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 709,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.65.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.