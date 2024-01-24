ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ALLETE by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

