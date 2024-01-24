Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Adyen stock opened at $1,243.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,237.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,127.98. Adyen has a 52 week low of $660.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

