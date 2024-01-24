Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLF

Acushnet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.