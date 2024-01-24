Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $233.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

