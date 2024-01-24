Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.25

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 30387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,831,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

