West Family Investments Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.