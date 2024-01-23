West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

