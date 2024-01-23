Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

