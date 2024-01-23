Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

