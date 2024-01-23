Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35.
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
