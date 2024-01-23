Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3 %

TFX stock opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

