Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.