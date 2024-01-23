Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $9,644,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.