United Bankshares (UBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.