United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.85)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.24). United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

