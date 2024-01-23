Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 176 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Moderna stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
