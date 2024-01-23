Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $722,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

LHX opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

