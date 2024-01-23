Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 618 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

