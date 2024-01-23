Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,367 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

