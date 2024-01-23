Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. On average, analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBNK

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.