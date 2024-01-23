Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $246.04. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.35.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
