Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $598,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

