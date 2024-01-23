PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

